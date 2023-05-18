Police now have captured both people who are charged with stealing and holding for ransom a Maplewood woman's valuable purebred dog, however the French bulldog remains missing.

Chanessa R. Gipson, 34, of St. Paul, was jailed Thursday, two days after she and Christopher S. Brigham, 24, were charged Tuesday in Ramsey County District Court with two felony counts of theft in connection with them stealing a French bulldog named Pablo on May 8. Police have not disclosed how they tracked down Gipson.

Despite now having both of the defendants in custody — Brigham was arrested Tuesday afternoon by police in Minneapolis — 3-year-old Pablo has not been located as of Thursday afternoon, said Police Lt. Joe Steiner.

Pablo's owner, Lynnea Sterling, told police she had paid $10,000 for the dog. The law of supply and demand has made the breed especially expensive. Frenchies are challenging to breed and have small litters.

According to the charges:

Sterling told police Pablo had escaped from her backyard in the 1400 block of E. Skillman Avenue and made his way to the front porch. Home surveillance showed a woman, later identified as Gipson, taking the dog.

On May 11, Sterling received a Facebook message from a man who said he wanted $500 for Pablo's safe return. Sterling said she could afford only $100.

She received from him a photo and a video verifying that he had the dog, and she told the man that Pablo was blind in one eye and needed medication for his early onset blindness. She stopped hearing from the man after trying to arrange for a place to pay for Pablo's freedom.

Police identified the man as Brigham based on his Facebook photos that showed his distinctive gang tattoos.

Sterling later received a phone call from a man who did not identify himself and told her that Brigham and Gipson "scout out dogs who are lost or run away, then take dogs and either sell them for profit or sell them back to the owners for a reward or a finder's fee," the charges read.

A police investigator called and texted the man's number warning Brigham of legal trouble if he failed to return Pablo immediately. Brigham replied in a text that he turned over the dog to a woman.

Pablo's owner told the investigator that Gipson called her, said Brigham still had the dog and she wanted to talk to police.

Gipson told the investigator over the phone that she saw the dog in traffic and had to stop her vehicle to avoid hitting him. She claimed she knocked on several doors trying to find the dog's home before deciding to keep Pablo until an owner came forward. She said she's an animal lover and would try to get the dog back.

The investigator got Brigham on the phone, who replied with profanities and said, "And I plead George Floyd, and I'll see you in court."