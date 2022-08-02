A St. Paul man is arrested and charged with two counts of murder for the 2021 shooting of a another man following an argument, according to a newly unsealed criminal complaint.

Larry Rucker, 41, of St. Paul, faces two counts of second-degree murder for the shooting death of Demond "Anton" Bingham, 48, in St. Paul's North End neighborhood last August.

Rucker was charged last October, but the complaint remained under seal until police from St. Paul and Minneapolis arrested Rucker on Monday. He remains booked in the Ramsey County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail and made his first court appearance Tuesday.

"The St. Paul Police department takes all crimes seriously, especially murder," said police spokesman Sgt. David McCabe. "This arrest is a culmination of intensive investigation efforts, extensive forensic work, and countless hours of follow-up."

Court records say Rucker and Bingham were arguing around 10:30 p.m. last August when Rucker shot at Bingham four times. Three bullets struck a nearby car, and another struck Bingham in the chest. Rucker fled. Police found a fully-loaded handgun near Bingham that appeared to have not been fired, and medics who responded to the shooting pronounced Bingham dead at the scene.

An obituary for Bingham said he was an outgoing father whose smile would light up the room. He was baptized at a young age, encouraging people, and helping the homeless through his Minnesota ministry. Bingham was the 18th homicide in St. Paul last year, marking a wave of violent crime that devastated families across the Twin Cities.

Rucker's next court appearance is September 8.