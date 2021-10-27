An already heated debate over Question 2 in upcoming municipal elections became more so on Wednesday, when Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo questioned the goals of the proposed charter amendment that could dramatically change policing in the city.

Standing in full uniform against a backdrop featuring the department's logo, Arradondo told reporters that he had never been approached for his input by the architects of so-called Question 2 — which would pave the way for the creation of a new department of public safety — and that he hadn't seen any concrete plan from the amendment's proponents.

At this point, he said, "frankly, I would take a drawing on a napkin."

He said that while he respected resident's constitutionally-protected right to vote, he felt the proposed charter amendment would not solve the current problems with policing.

His remarks set off an immediate frenzy, both privately in city political circles and on social media, where some felt it was inappropriate for the city's police chief to so publicly endorse a political issue. Calls to a spokesperson for Yes 4 Minneapolis, the political committee that wrote the proposal, were not immediately returned.

Susan Trammell, the city's ethics officer, had publicly warned elected officials earlier this year that they needed to be careful not to use government resources to advocate for or against the proposals that would come before voters this fall.

"It has long been understood in Minnesota that public funds may not be used to promote one side of a ballot question seeking a particular outcome at an election," she wrote in a May memo. "The rationale for this prohibition is that public funds belong both to the proponents and to the opponents of the ballot question so using public funds to support a position takes away from the opposing viewpoint and is against public policy."

With election day less than two weeks away, the political rhetoric around Question 2 is heating up.

Arradondo has until now stuck to the fringes of the debate, at least publicly, offering a single written statement that said the proposed changes to the department would make it "wholly unbearable" for any law enforcement leader.

At a public appearance on the city's North Side earlier this month, he told a crowd of supporters that any attempts to decrease the department's size amid a rise in violent crime was "absolutely ridiculous." He also pointed to the derision with which the City Council met his request in 2018 for 400 more officers — a line that he repeated at Wednesday's news conference.

But his office, and that of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, have in recent months coordinated behind the scenes with a group called Operation Safety Now that campaigned against Question 2, according to a trove of emails released through a public records request. Proponents of the charter amendment have been backed by similarly well-funded outside groups, the emails showed.

When asked whether he would stay on with the department if the charter amendment passed, Arradondo was noncommittal, saying he would make a decision after talking to his family and Frey. He also said that officers would continue to show up to work on Nov. 3, even if the ballot measure passed.

The city's upcoming elections have gained national attention as the country watches to see whether — and how — Minneapolis will fulfill a promise to transform public safety. For months, Frey and some members of the City Council have been locked in a divisive debate about whether the money for violence prevention and mental health programs should come from the department's budget or other sources.

In speaking out on Wednesday, Arradondo became the latest public official to wade into the increasingly divisive debate around Question 2. Others, including U.S. Sen. Tina Smith and Gov. Tim Walz have also come out against the measure, while U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and Keith Ellison, the state's attorney general, have endorsed it.

Wednesday's news conference was not held in a city or department building, but rather at a South Side church that regularly hosts police graduation and awards ceremonies.

The chief's comments come as the department is experiencing its worst staffing crisis in years, with hundreds of officers leaving the force in the year and a half since Floyd's death.

The department's total number of officers has dipped below 600, officials say. In 2021, the department budgeted for 140 new hires to fill vacancies, as well as the hiring of 28 community service officers (CSO) with the help of federal pandemic relief funding, the department's finance director previously said. Under the proposed budget plan, the department would see a "significant increase" in hiring in 2022, with funding for 160 new police cadets and recruits, and 50 to 53 CSOs, she said. The department is also considering bringing in lateral hires, or officers with experience working at other departments.'p;

On Wednesay, Arradondo reiterated that the department, down nearly a third of its officers since last year, had turned largely "one-dimensional" in its crime-fighting efforts.

Budgetary concerns have led to the elimination of certain units and the reorganization of others, Arradondo previously said, with the greatest impact in the Patrol Bureau, which has seen its numbers dwindle to 307 sworn officers available to respond to 911 calls — a number that Arradondo said was the lowest in his more than 30 years with the department.

Department officials also pointed out that officers have worked more than twice as many overtime hours so far in 2021 than they did the previous year.

The chief touched on some of these staffing shortages during his budget address last week, in which he told council members that given the disproportionate number of Black residents being victimized by a rise in gun violence it's "not acceptable to have any more reductions right now in our staffing."

Frey has earmarked $192 million in police spending in his 2022 budget plan. The money, part of a $1.6 billion spending plan, would restore MPD funding nearly to the level it was before the murder of George Floyd in police custody.

Council members will spend the next few weeks hashing out a final budget plan, which they will vote on in December well after the election.

The Police Department began 2020 with a budget of about $193 million, an amount that later was reduced amid the coronavirus pandemic and a national debate on policing after Floyd's killing. They settled on a $164 million police budget for this year, with an additional $11 million in reserves available with the council's approval and American Rescue Plan funding — about $180 million in total.

Next month, city voters will get a chance to weigh in on Question 2, a charter amendment that would remove a minimum police staffing requirement, paving the way for a new "public health-oriented" agency that could move responsibilities such as mental-health interventions and traffic enforcement from armed officers to unarmed civil service groups. While details about how the new agency would operate still are being worked out, its proponents say they imagine it would still maintain an unspecific number of armed "peace officers" to respond to violent crimes.

In her memo to leaders, Trammel, the ethics officer, said that the city's ethics code "prohibits the use of City 'facilities, property, funds, personnel, the city logo, the city seal or other city resources to engage in political activity.' Neither the Ethics Code nor the Minnesota Statutes define 'political activity' but Minnesota Statutes provide some guidance, explaining 'any material disseminated for the purpose of influencing voting at a primary or other election is 'campaign material' and an act is done for 'political purposes' when 'intended or done to influence, directly or indirectly, voting at a primary or other election.'"

The memo was addressed to the mayor, council members and their aides, two city attorneys and department heads in communications, the coordinator's office and the clerk's office. It didn't name Arradondo specifically.

Trammell's warning has frequently cited on the campaign trail, as elected officials debated how much of a plan they were allowed to present for a new public safety department before voters cast their ballots.

In September, she issued a statement further clarifying her remarks. Trammell said, "The council members can work behind the scenes with professional staff on developing the framework for and the components of the policies necessary to implement the measure, if approved by voters."

But, she added, they must be careful not to cross the line into advocacy while using government resources. "Advocacy encompasses a broad arena of actions but generally advocacy consists of acts supporting, defending or arguing for or against a particular cause or issue," Trammell said. Examples of advocacy, she said, would include using those city plans "for community engagement in support or opposition of the charter amendment," or using it to influence voters "by communicating to constituents why they should feel safe in voting 'yes' or voting 'no.' "

Staff writer Liz Navratil contributed to this report.

Libor Jany • 612-673-4064 Twitter: @StribJany