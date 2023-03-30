Kamorea ''KK'' Arnold's enormous awards collection has another addition.

Arnold was unanimously voted as the Associated Press girls basketball player of the year for the third straight season on Wednesday in a vote that included five nominees as The Associated Press formed its teams.

The Germantown High School standout was chosen over Kettle Moraine senior Grace Grocholski, McFarland junior Teagan Mallegni, Aquinas senior Macy Donarski and Neenah junior Allie Ziebell, a future teammate at the University of Connecticut after leading the Warhawks to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament.

Arnold had previously won the 2021 and 2022 awards before completing the unanimous three-peat this season.

The sportswriters who selected Arnold also awarded a repeat victory for Green Bay Notre Dame's Sara Rohde as its coach of the year after she guided the Tritons to their third Division2 state championship in a row,

Arnold, a 5-foot-9 guard, was outstanding in her final season at Germantown, averaging 23.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 3.3 steals. Arnold had five 30-point games and four triple-doubles as a senior, including a career-high 43 points on Dec. 8 with eight rebounds, six assists and five steals in a 78-66 victory over Menomonee Falls.

The Warhawks went 23-6, winning nine of their final 10 games and advancing for the state tournament for the second time in school history. Both appearances came in Arnold's four seasons in the program, including a Division 1 state championship in 2021 with Arnold scoring 31 points in the 63-48 championship victory over Hudson.

With another trip to state in sight, Arnold's back-to-back triple-double performances in sectional victories over Divine Savior Holy Angels and Kimberly led the Warhawks to the final four. She scored 13 points with 12 rebounds and tied her career high of 15 assists in a 73-32 sectional semifinal victory over Divine Savior Holy Angels. In the final, Arnold dropped 38 points with 12 rebounds, 11 assists, three steals and a block in a 94-67 victory over Kimberly.

Arnold completed her career with 2,458 career points, 765 rebounds, 695 assists, 415 steals and eight career triple-doubles for the Warhawks. Her point total puts her sixth on the state's career scoring list.

Arnold also became a three-time Division 1 all-state first team selection by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association and was also named 2023 Ms. Basketball by the association.

A key piece of the future for hall of fame coach Geno Auriemma, Arnold finishes her career as a two-time Gatorade player of the year award winner and was named girls basketball athlete of the year by the Greater Metro Conference for the third straight season this year. She was also a member of the West roster for the McDonald's All-American Games in Houston on Tuesday night.

It only has taken Rohde 12 seasons to put together a hall of fame resume.

She led the Tritons to another WIAA Division 2 state championship with a 64-49 win over Pewaukee on March 11 at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.

It was the third straight title for the Tritons and the fifth of Rohde's decorated career. Notre Dame lost a season opener to Pewaukee and never lost again, finishing 29-1 and outscoring opponents by more than 40 points per game.

It again made Rohde the choice for The Associated Press state coach of the year for the second straight year and the third time since 2013.

She was chosen from a nomination list that also included Kettle Moraine's Todd Hansen, Brookfield East's Tyler Saxton, Pewaukee's Jim Reuter, Kewaskum's Mark Maley, Milwaukee Academy of Science's Giovanni Riley, Laconia's Chris Morgan and Chippewa Falls McDonell's Don Cooper. Rohde always is humbled by the recognition, but she also makes a point each time that it's not just her award but one for the entire program, a reflection of the way everybody goes about their business.

''It's obviously a huge credit to my entire coaching staff, all the players,'' Rohde said. ''It validates everything we are doing as a staff and all the hard work and time that everyone puts into what we are trying to accomplish.

''I'm just really proud. I'm really happy for everyone."

Notre Dame is the sixth school since the state tournament started in 1976 to pull off a three-peat, joining Milwaukee Washington (1994-1996), Cuba City (2005-2007), Flambeau (2006-2008), Milwaukee Vincent (2007-2009) and Beaver Dam (2017-2019).

No school has won four consecutive championships.

It's difficult for Rohde to reflect on her growing list of accomplishments and a sparkling career record of 259-63, including 86-3 the past three seasons.

There still are more games and titles to win.

''I think I hold myself to high expectations as an individual, really in all aspects of life,'' Rohde said. ''Whether it's winning a game or going for a run.

''It comes from working hard and wanting to do well and wanting to see what I'm part of be successful as well.''