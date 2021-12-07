Armed robbers on Monday night struck just outside the University of Minnesota's Ted Mann Concert Hall, authorities said.

The two suspects took a cellphone from a victim shortly before a performance by the University Band and Maroon Campus Band, the school said in a safety notification.

The robbery happened "near the concert hall but not inside the facility," university spokesman Jake Ricker said Tuesday.

He added that the victim "does have a university affiliation," but declined to be specific.

The suspects fled from the scene, in the 2100 block of S. 4th Street, and were last spotted near S. 25th and Riverside avenues, according to the notification.

One suspect was wearing all black and a ski mask, while the other was wearing a black top, ski mask and gray pants. The U offered no other information about the suspects.