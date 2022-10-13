Minneapolis police are turning to the public in their pursuit of a woman from St. Cloud who has been charged with killing another woman nearly seven months ago in the Lowry Hill neighborhood.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Erica S. Roberts, 36, who is charged with murder in connection with the shooting of 30-year-old Tanasha L. Austin on March 18 in the 1900 block of S. Colfax Avenue during an argument.

"Roberts is to be considered armed and dangerous," Police Sgt. Garrett Parten said Wednesday night.

Parten cautioned that anyone who has seen Roberts or knows her location "should not approach her but immediately call 911."

Roberts' criminal history in Minnesota includes convictions for first-degree robbery and aiding and abetting theft.

Austin, also of St. Cloud, was shot in the chest, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Police said an argument led up to the 7:40 a.m. shooting, and a 911 caller said a person was loaded into a vehicle and taken away. At the scene, officers were told Austin was dropped off at HCMC. She died at the hospital.

Lowry Hill resident Zach Morris said he saw the shooting, then spotted a vehicle with at least three people inside pull up. He then heard Austin threatening to call police and tell them everything about one of the men in the vehicle.

Anyone with information about Roberts can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All Tips are anonymous. Information leading to an arrest and conviction may result in a reward.

Star Tribune staff writer Kim Hyatt contributed to this report.