ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Quarterback Xavier Arline scored on a 23-yard run in overtime and Navy outlasted Temple 27-20 on Saturday.

Dashaun Peele then intercepted E.J. Warner in the end zone on fourth-and-11 from the 13 to wrap up the game.

Daniel Davies sandwiched two field goals around a 15-yard touchdown run by Daba Fofana to give Navy (3-5, 3-3 American Athletic Conference) a 13-0 lead after one quarter.

Temple (2-6, 0-4) closed to within 13-10 when Layton Jordan forced and recovered a fumble by Arline in the end zone for a touchdown just 1:11 into the third quarter. Anton Hall answered with a 16-yard scoring run and the Midshipmen took a 20-10 lead into the final quarter.

Warner, a freshman and the son of Hall-of-Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, hit Amad Anderson Jr. for a 20-yard score and Camden Price kicked a 22-yard field goal with 1:08 left to play to send it to overtime.

Navy, which attempted just two passes (both incomplete), rushed for 224 yards on 70 carries, led by the 63 of Fofana.

Warner completed 24 of 48 passes for 268 yards with two interceptions for the Owls. Anderson finished with eight catches for 114 yards.

