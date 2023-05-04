Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

HONOLULU — Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura and Wisconsin safety Kamo'i Latu have settled a lawsuit filed by a woman who said the two sexually assaulted her in 2018 after a football game at their Hawaii high school.

A Hawaii circuit court document filed this week said Latu and de Laura reached a settlement with the woman after a mediation process. The amount of the settlement wasn't disclosed.

According to the civil complaint, the woman said Latu and de Laura assaulted her in October 2018 on the campus of Saint Louis School, where Latu and de Laura played on the football team. Both players and the woman were minors at the time.

The civil complaint says Latu and de Laura pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault in family court and had to write letters of apology to the woman, but neither received jail time. The woman then filed the lawsuit in December 2021.

Arizona and Wisconsin didn't immediately respond to emails from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Both de Laura and Latu were starters last season.

After playing two seasons at Washington State, de Laura transferred to Arizona and completed 62.5% of his passes for 3,685 yards with 25 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He ranked third in the Pac-12 in yards passing per game (307.1).

Latu spent two seasons at Utah before transferring to Wisconsin. He started 12 games for Wisconsin last season and had 55 tackles with two sacks and two interceptions.

