Arik Matson's story continues, this time on the big screen.

Matson is the Waseca, Minn., police officer who was shot in the head while on duty in 2020, and a 65-minute film titled, "The Weight of the Crown,'' chronicles his recovery, including a donated hunting trip Matson took to Alaska.

The film premieres in a private screening Friday in Owatonna, with public showings Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m. at Northwoods Cinema 10 in Owatonna. (The film subsequently will be available on YouTube.)

After being shot Jan. 6, 2020, Matson was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale for brain surgery. Four months later he was moved to a neurological rehabilitation facility in Omaha, Neb., and seven months after that, he returned home.

In the years since, Matson's progress has been slow but steady.

Hometown Hero Outdoors (HHO), a Twin Cities-based nonprofit co-founded by Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officer Chris Tetrault of Stillwater, who serves as the group's president, donates therapeutic outdoor adventures to veterans and first responders. The group awarded Matson and a friend an outdoor adventure of Matson's choosing, and he elected to hunt king eiders, a rare North American duck, in Alaska.

"[HHO] and the king eider hunt they arranged kept me motivated to recover from my injuries as fast as I could," Matson said in a news release Thursday. "It was a dream trip, so I worked as hard as I could to be as ready as possible. Along the way, we met people that became lifelong friends. I'll be forever grateful for what they've done for me and my family, and I look forward to helping other veterans and first responders accomplish their loftiest goals and experience similar thrills."

Said Tetrault: "From the depths of despair to the heights of adventure, this documentary perfectly captures Arik's unbreakable spirit. The film follows the Matson family's years-long journey from injury to triumph. It was HHO's honor and privilege to be a part of telling this story — Arik is an inspiration to everyone he meets."

The documentary was filmed and produced by Dale Mord at Rogue Productions in St. Paul.

For more information about the film's screenings and about Hometown Hero Outdoors, see hometownherooutdoors.org/.