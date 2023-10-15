Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Jack Strand passed for 428 yards and six touchdowns as host Minnesota State Moorhead held off Sioux Falls 53-40 on Saturday.

The Dragons scored 53 points despite only possessing the ball for 16 minutes, 37 seconds. They had only 13 first downs to Sioux Falls' 38 and 446 yards of offense to Sioux Falls' 635, but they averaged 14.3 yards per pass attempt and 21.4 yards per completion.

Camden Dean passed for 463 yards and six TDs and rushed for 120 yards for the Cougars.

Minot State 17, Concordia (St. Paul) 10: Myles West scored a tiebreaking 2-yard run with 2:51 remaining and the host Beavers earned their first victory of the season by beating the Golden Bears.

Bemidji State 33, Wayne State (Neb.) 23: Brandon Alt passed for 345 yards and three TDs and Caleb Young returned a fourth-quarter interception 63 yards for a score to lead the Beavers past the host Wildcats.

Augustana 48, Winona State 28: Jarod Epperson ran for 144 yards and three TDs as the visiting Vikings stayed unbeaten by beating the host Warriors.

Minnesota Duluth 46, Mary 0: Kyle Walljasper threw for three touchdowns and ran for one and the host Bulldogs outgained the Marauders 504-98.

Northern State 24, Southwest Minnesota State 17: Colton Hackel threw for 215 yards and two TDs and ran for a TD as the Wolves won in Marshall, Minn.

Division III

St. John's 63, Carleton 7: Aaron Syverson went 31-of-42 for 448 yards and six touchdowns for the host Johnnies, ranked No. 8 in Division III. Dylan Wheeler had 14 receptions for 205 yards and three TDs.

Bethel 38, Augsburg 7: Aaron Ellingson ran for 153 yards and a TD and the Royals forced six turnovers by the host Auggies.

Concordia (Moorhead) 58, Hamline 14: Cooper Mattern passed for 401 yards and five TDs and the host Cobbers pulled away in the second half against the Pipers.

Gustavus Adolphus 55, Macalester 18: George Sandven passed for 300 yards and three TDs and River Wood ran for two TDs to lead the host Gusties past the Scots.

St. Olaf 37, St. Scholastica 17: Theo Doran threw for 326 yards and three TDs in the Oles' victory in Duluth.

Martin Luther 31, Greenville 29: The host Knights outlasted the Panthers for their first victory of the season.

Minnesota-Morris 45, Westminster 0: Marcus Reeb passed for 169 yards and two TDs and ran for a TD for the host Cougars.