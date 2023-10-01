Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Shen Butler-Lawson, who leads NCAA Division II in rushing yards, ran for 225 yards and two touchdowns to lead Minnesota State Mankato a 27-24 NSIC victory over host Bemidji State on Saturday.

The victory moved the Mavericks (5-0), ranked No. 5 in D-II, into sole possession of first place in the NSIC. The loss was the first of the season for the seventh-ranked Beavers (4-1).

Butler-Lawson's 5-yard TD run and Matthew Jaeger's PAT gave the Mavericks a 27-24 lead with 7:17 remaining.

The Beavers, who had two possessions in the final seven minutes, missed a 42-yard field goal attempt with 47 seconds to play.

The Mavericks, who led 13-10 at halftime, opened a 20-10 lead after Butler-Lawson's 80-yard TD run in the first minute of the second half.

The Beavers responded with two touchdowns to take a 24-20 lead into the fourth quarter.

Concordia (St. Paul) 37, Mary 34: The Golden Bears rushed for 295 yards and five touchdowns vs. the visiting Marauders. Jaylin Richardson rushed for 172 yards for Concordia.

Minnesota Duluth 38, Winona State 14: Kyle Walljasper threw for 173 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 122 yards as the host Bulldogs remained unbeaten. Walljasper's TD passes came in the first half as UMD built a 21-0 halftime lead.

MSU Moorhead 45, Northern State 26: Jack Strand threw for 448 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Dragons past the visiting Wolves.

Valparaiso 16, Southwest Minnesota State 15: Michael Appel's 35-yard touchdown run with five minutes remaining rallied the host Beacons over the Mustangs, who played their first FCS opponent since 1999 and led 15-0 early in the second quarter.

Division III

Bethel 37, Gustavus Adolphus 28: Bethel scored 13 points in the final 19 seconds to rally over the visiting Gusties.

George Sandven's 38-yard TD pass to Matthew Carreon and the PAT gave the Gusties a 28-24 lead with 1:12 remaining. The Royals responded with an 8-play, 75-yard drive capped by Micah Niewald's 24-yard TD reception with 19 seconds left to take a 30-28 lead.

After the PAT and ensuing kickoff, the Gusties started at their own 23-yard line. On second down, the Royals' Isaac Call recovered a fumbled lateral in the end zone.

Carleton 36, Concordia (Moorhead) 35: Nathan Streiff caught an 8-yard TD pass with 20 seconds left and Rye Storrs caught a two-point conversion as the visiting Knights rallied. Jack Curtis completed 44 of 77 passes for 370 yards and five TDs for Carleton.

St. John's 27, Augsburg 24: Aaron Syverson threw for 367 yards and four TDs as the Johnnies, ranked No. 7 in Division III, outlasted the host Auggies. Augsburg scored with 3:39 remaining, but St. John's was able to run out the clock.

St. Olaf 49, Hamline 25: Jordan Embry rushed for 141 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Oles past the host Pipers.

Northwestern 42, Martin Luther 38: Caden Cantrell passed for 466 yards and three TDs as the Eagles rallied to win in New Ulm.

St. Scholastica 23, Macalester 17: Nathan Miller returned an interception 20 yards for a touchdown and Ricky Weber caught four passes for 141 yards and a touchdown to help the Saints top the host Scots.

Crown 25, Westminster 17: Diego Narezo threw for 245 yards and three TDs to pace the host Polars.

Minnesota-Morris 24, Greenville 10: Sean Diakite returned an interception 55 yards for a score for the visiting Cougars.