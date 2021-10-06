Introduction: Michael Rand doesn't watch as much baseball as he used to, which at various points in his life has been A LOT of baseball. But Wednesday night's Wild Card game between the Yankees and Red Sox drew him in for a number of reasons and made him realize just how great the game can still be. Plus, the Yankees lost. So all was well with the night.

6:00: Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins joins the show to talk about his latest Football Across Minnesota column, which leads with him partaking infilm review with the Minnesota State (Mankato) football team— an eye-opening experience that left Scoggins appreciating just how intricate football really is. Scoggins and Rand also tried to get to the heart of the Vikings' offensive line problems, and Scoggins confessed that he has Wolves and Wild fever already in early October.

24:00: Is Kyrie Irving really only going to play road games for the Nets this season? AndrewWiggins was stubborn, but at least he got the COVID vaccine. Irving seems prepared to hold out. And good news for soccer fans:The MLS All-Star Game is coming to Allianz Field in 2022.

