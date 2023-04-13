Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

After fielding thousands of suggestions, the Mall of America has settled on a name for its newest police K9.

"The mall is thrilled to welcome Dash to the security team," read the announcement from the Bloomington shopping and entertainment complex.

The mall said it received from the public more than 6,000 name submissions, and the list was narrowed down to five — Archie, Dash, Ollie, Rosco and Stanley — before a winning moniker was selected

Dash, a two-month-old Dutch Shepherd and Belgian Malinois mix, made his way to the Mall of America from Kentucky.

He will spend the next year training before hitting the mall floors with the six other mall K9 already on the force.