CINCINNATI — Aristides Aquino hit his first career grand slam an inning after entering as an injury replacement and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Colorado Rockies 10-0 Sunday to split a doubleheader.

The Rockies won the opener 8-4. Charlie Blackmon's pinch-hit, two-run single highlighted a four-run seventh and C.J. Cron hit his 25th homer.

Aquino got into the game as the designated hitter in the fifth when Jonathan India exited after fouling a pitch of his right foot. Aquino's fifth home run of the season came off Chad Smith with two outs in the sixth.

India went 0 for 3, ending his career-best hitting streak at 16 games. He homered in the opener.

Colorado was trying for its first doubleheader sweep since doing it against the Reds in 2014. A rainout Saturday forced this twinbill.

Reds starter Chase Anderson only lasted 2 2/3 innings, walking four. But four Cincinnati relievers combined to allow only four hits the rest of the way.

Derek Law (2-1) got the win.

The Reds scored five runs in the fourth, two after a throw by third baseman Ryan McMahon skipped past the catcher for an error.

Jose Urena (3-6) allowed six earned runs in 5 1/3 innings.

TJ Friedl went 2 for 4 after hitting two home runs in the opener for the Reds.

Rockies starter German Marquez (8-10) gave up just one hit through the first five innings — Friedl's solo homer to lead off the fourth. Friedl went deep off Marquez again in the sixth for his first career multi-home run game, making the score 2-0.

It was Friedl's fifth homer since being recalled on Aug. 16. He's the first Reds batter this season to homer twice off the same pitcher.

Reds rookie left-hander Nick Lodolo tied a career high with nine strikeouts over six scoreless innings. He allowed only two hits and left with a two-run lead.

But the Reds' bullpen, one of the worst in baseball, couldn't hold the lead.

Joe Kuhnel (2-3) took the loss.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: SS Jose Iglesias hurt his hand during his at-bat in the fourth inning of the first game. Alan Trejo took over at shortstop. "He's been dealing with a hand thing," manager Bud Black said. "Rolled his hand on the one swing. He's sore." Iglesias was not available for game two.

UP NEXT

Rockies RHP Ryan Feltner (2-6, 5.78) will start the three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday at Coors Field.

Reds RHP Justin Dunn (1-2, 4.63) will start the series opener on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

___

