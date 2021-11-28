The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office announced over the weekend that a 16-year-old girl from Apple Valley died during an ATV crash on Thanksgiving in Brainerd.

Isabella Brandt was riding on the ATV that 18-year-old Tashaud Nelson, also of Apple Valley, was driving in a large field west of the Brainerd Airport, according to the sheriff's office.

At 3:43 p.m. Thursday, law enforcement responded to the field on reports of a crash with injuries, according to a statement released Saturday evening. The preliminary investigation found that Nelson approached a valley or drainage area in the field and the ATV went airborne before landing and rolling multiple times.

Brandt died at the scene while Nelson was transported to North Memorial Hospital.

The sheriff's office said that neither was wearing a helmet or other protective gear. The crash is under investigation by the sheriff's office and Minnesota State Patrol.