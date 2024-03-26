Top New Shows (US):
1. Mind the Game with LeBron James and JJ Redick, ThreeFourTwo Productions and UNINTERRUPTED
2. Murder in the Hollywood Hills, Dateline NBC
3. MeSsy with Christina Applegate & Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Wishbone Production
4. prettyxunfiltered, prettyxunfiltered
5. Section 10, Underdog Fantasy
6. The Women's Game, Wondery
7. Kate Middleton - #KateGate Conspiracy, Quiet. PleasE
8. Third Time's the Charm, Underdog Fantasy
9. The Don Lemon Show, Lemon Media Network
10. Ways To Win, Higher Ground