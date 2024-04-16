Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. Toxic Prey by John Sandford (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's Publishing Group)

3. A Taste of Whiskey by Melissa Foster (World Literary Press)

4. Romancing Mister Bridgerton by Julia Quinn (Avon)

5. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)

6. She's Not Sorry by Mary Kubica (Park Row Books)

7. Table for Two by Amor Towles (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. The Beloved by J.R. Ward (Gallery Books)

9. Camino Winds by John Grisham (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

10. Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez (Grand Central Publishing)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. The Most Fun We Ever Had: A Novel (Unabridged) by Claire Lombardo (Penguin Random House, LLC)

2. The Women by Kristin Hannah (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC)

3. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

4. She's Not Sorry by Mary Kubica (HarperCollins Publishers)

5. A Court of Thorns and Roses (Court of Thorns and Roses) by Sarah J. Maas (Recorded Books, Inc.)

6. I'm Glad My Mom Died (Unabridged) by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

7. A Court of Mist and Fury(Court of Thorns and Roses) by Sarah J. Maas (Recorded Books, Inc.)

8. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene (Recorded Books, Inc.)

9. Iron Flame(Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

10. Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez (Hachette Audio)