NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:
Apple Inc. (AAPL), down 51 cents to $186.35.
The company issued a lukewarm forecast for its current quarter that indicated iPhone sales will slip from last year.
Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), up $12.61 to $171.89.
The online retail giant reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.
Meta Platforms Inc. (META), up $84.08 to $478.86.
Facebook's parent company gave investors an encouraging revenue forecast.
Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK), up $124.55 to $897.40.
The maker of Ugg footwear beat analysts' fiscal third-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Clorox Co. (CLX), up $7.12 to $155.16.
The maker of bleach and other household products raised its profit forecast for its fiscal year.
Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP), down $1.81 to $83.84.
The chipmaker's earnings forecast for its current quarter fell short of analysts' expectations.
Skechers USA Inc. (SKX), down $5.37 to $58.23.
The shoe company gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.
Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM), down $3.71 to $78.36.
The maker of outdoor gear gave investors a weak profit forecast for the year.