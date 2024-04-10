The murder trial of 54-year-old Nicolae Miu for a violent encounter along Wisconsin's Apple River that left a teenager dead and four others injured is drawing to a close, with closing arguments underway Wednesday morning. Miu faces five felony counts and a possible life sentence in the death of Isaac Michael Schuman, a 17-year-old from Stillwater who died of stab wounds.

Dozens of witnesses who were at the recreational area — a popular summer spot for tubing — on July 30, 2022 saw the fight and its aftermath. Miu has pleaded not guilty.

Here is a recap of each day's testimony in the nine-day trial.

Monday, April 1

A graphic video of the chaotic river encounter was shown in court on the opening day of trial. The 3-minute, 25-second cell phone clip quickly emerged as key to both the defense and the prosecution. A jury of 14 people — eight men, six women — were selected.

Tuesday, April 2

Schuman's friend Jawahn Cockfield, who captured the cell phone video, testified that he started filming to record a stranger who was "looking kind of suspicious."

Schuman's mother Alina Hernandez also took the stand, tearfully testifying that he was already dead by the time she was able to rush to the scene from her home in Stillwater.

Wednesday, April 3

Miu's former wife Sondra testified that her ex-husband was a peaceful person, and that she saw him knocked to the ground after he left their group in search of a friend's missing phone. It wasn't uncommon for him to carry a pocketknife, she said.

Stabbing victim A.J. Martin took the stand testifying that he was certain he would die. He was left holding his own intestines, and went on to be hospitalized for 27 days. Another victim testified that she thought she'd been punched before looking down to find her torso sliced.

Thursday, April 4

Registered nurse Andrea Beldazo shared her attempts to save Schuman, as she heard laughter turn to screaming among people in his group.

Witness Janell Duxbury testified that Miu punched her friend in the face when she approached the group and yelled at Miu to leave them alone. Soon after, she testified, "chaos and yelling broke out."

Friday, April 5

Miu's longtime friend, Ernesto Torres-Chaguez, testified that he asked Miu to bring a pocket knife to cut twine used to hold their inner tubes together, and that he doubted Miu would hurt anyone. Another in their group said she told police that she saw Miu toss something toward the riverbank after the fight and that he appeared scared.

Monday, April 8

The defense argued that the teens provoked the attack when they confronted Miu. Several in Schuman's group testified they heard Miu say he was "looking for little girls," but those comments were not captured on video or reported to police, the defense said.

Tuesday, April 9

Miu took the stand. He acknowledged he lied to police about whether he had a knife when he got into the fight. He said he suspected the group had found the lost phone, and that the young people began surrounding him and calling him names.

He said he felt panicked as the group of young people drew closer and called him a pedophile.







