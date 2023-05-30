Top New Shows (US):
1. Scamanda, Lionsgate Sound
2. Freeway Phantom, iHeartPodcasts and Tenderfoot TV
3. Pretty, Not Smart with Louie and Yoatzi Castro, Louie and Yoatzi Castro & Studio71
4. The King Road Killings: An Idaho Murder Mystery, ABC News
5. The Broski Report with Brittany Broski, Brittany Broski & Audioboom Studios
6. Codependents, Ciara Miller & Mya Allen
7. The Overcomers with Matt Chandler, Matt Chandler
8. The Smylie Show, SiriusXM
9. Oversharing with Colleen Ballinger & Trisha Paytas, Colleen Ballinger & Trisha Paytas
10. Hidden Signal: Evergreen, QCODE