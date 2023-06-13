Top New Shows (US):
1. Rachel Maddow Presents: Déjà News,MSNBC
2. The 13th Step,NHPR
3. Pretty, Not Smart with Louie and Yoatzi Castro, Louie and Yoatzi Castro & Studio71
4. Queen Havoc and Her Murder Cult, iHeartPodcasts
5. Oversharing with Colleen Ballinger & Trisha Paytas, Colleen Ballinger & Trisha Paytas
6. The Bob & Cancer Show, Bob Kevoian
7. The Overcomers with Matt Chandler, Matt Chandler
8. An Army of Normal Folks, iHeartPodcasts
9. MAGA Uncovered, MeidasTouch Network
10. Remap Radio, Remap Radio