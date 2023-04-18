Top New Shows (US): 1. Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lemonada
2. Out of the Pods, Natalie Lee & Deepti Vempati
3. Prosecuting Donald Trump, MSNBC
4. When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany, PodcastOne
5. The Last Ride, NPR
6. Fantasy Footballers Dynasty - Fantasy Football Podcast, Fantasy Football
7. The Frankston Murders, Casefile Presents
8. Now It's Awkward with Jeff and Brittani Boren Leach, Jeff Leach
9. Women of the Word: How to Study the Bible with Jen Wilkin, Crossway
10. REVIVAL ' David Butler, David Butler