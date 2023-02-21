Movies US charts:
1. The Fabelmans
2. Plane
3. Triangle of Sadness
4. M3GAN
5. Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
6. Alice, Darling
7. Maybe I Do
8. Ticket to Paradise
9. Devotion
10. Infinity Pool
11. Top Gun: Maverick
12. Black Adam
13. Tár
14. The Menu
15. Passengers (2016)
16. Babylon
17. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
18. Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody
19. The Locksmith
20. She Said
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. The Fabelmans
2. Tár
3. The Locksmith
4. Aftersun
5. To Leslie
6. Poker Face
7. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
8. Swallowed
9. Skinamarink
10. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
11. Karen
12. Corsage
13. Condor's Nest
14. Medieval
15. The Integrity of Joseph Chambers
16. Her (2013)
17. Huesera: The Bone Woman
18. Midsommar
19. Decision to Leave
20. Mid90s