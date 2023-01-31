Tap the bookmark to save this article.

US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books)

2. The Devil's Ransom by Brad Taylor - 9780063221994 - (William Morrow)

3. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781668001233 - (Atria Books)

4. Spare by The Duke of Sussex & Prince Harry - 9780593593813 - (Random House Publishing Group)

5. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus - 9780385547376 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

6. Just the Nicest Couple by Mary Kubica - 9780369718273 - (Park Row Books)

7. Recovery Road by Christine Feehan - 9780593439227 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. Forever Paired by Kathleen Brooks - 9781943805570 - (Laurens Publishing)

9. Verity by Colleen Hoover - 9781538724743 - (Grand Central Publishing)

10. The House of Wolves by James Patterson & Mike Lupica - 9780316405492 - (Little, Brown and Company)