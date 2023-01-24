Tap the bookmark to save this article.

US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. Spare by The Duke of Sussex & Prince Harry - 9780593593813 - (Random House Publishing Group)

2. The Cabinet of Dr. Leng by Douglas Preston & Lincoln Child - 9781538736807 - (Grand Central Publishing)

3. The House of Wolves by James Patterson & Mike Lupica - 9780316405492 - (Little, Brown and Company)

4. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books)

5. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781668001233 - (Atria Books)

6. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus - 9780385547376 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

7. Just the Nicest Couple by Mary Kubica - 9780369718273 - (Park Row Books)

8. Verity by Colleen Hoover - 9781538724743 - (Grand Central Publishing)

9. The House in the Pines by Ana Reyes - 9780593186725 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. The Long and Winding Road by Marie Force - 9781958035009 - (HTJB, Inc.)