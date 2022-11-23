US Bestseller List - Paid Books
1. A Light in the Flame by Jennifer L. Armentrout - 9781957568157 - (Blue Box Press)
2. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781668001233 - (Atria Books)
3. Desert Star by Michael Connelly - 9780316421461 - (Little, Brown and Company)
4. The Lost Metal by Brandon Sanderson - 9780765391209 - (Tor Publishing Group)
5. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books)
6. The Boys from Biloxi by John Grisham - 9780385548939 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
7. No Plan B by Andrew Child & Lee Child - 9781984818553 - (Random House Publishing Group)
8. Single and Ready to Jingle by Piper Rayne - 9781990098604 - (Piper Rayne Incorporated)
9. Verity by Colleen Hoover - 9781538724743 - (Grand Central Publishing)
10. The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama - 9780593237472 - (Crown)