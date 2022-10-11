US Bestseller List - Paid Books
1. Righteous Prey by John Sandford - 9780593422489 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
2. Confidence Man by Maggie Haberman - 9780593297353 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
3. Mad Honey by Jennifer Finney Boylan & Jodi Picoult - 9781984818393 - (Random House Publishing Group)
4. Verity by Colleen Hoover - 9781538724743 - (Grand Central Publishing)
5. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books)
6. Our Missing Hearts by Celeste Ng - 9780593492550 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
7. My Brother's Forbidden Friend by Piper Rayne - No ISBN Available - (Piper Rayne Incorporated)
8. Endless Summer by Elin Hilderbrand - 9780316461139 - (Little, Brown and Company)
9. Oath of Loyalty by Kyle Mills & Vince Flynn - 9781982164935 - (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)
10. Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover - 9781476753195 - (Atria Books)