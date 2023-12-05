Apps:
iPhone App of the Year: AllTrails, from AllTrails, Inc.
iPad App of the Year: Prêt-à-Makeup, from Prêt-à-Template.
Mac App of the Year: Photomator, from UAB Pixelmator Team.
Apple TV App of the Year: MUBI, from MUBI, Inc.
Apple Watch App of the Year: SmartGym, from Mateus Abras.
Games:
iPhone Game of the Year: Honkai: Star Rail, from COGNOSPHERE PTE. LTD.
iPad Game of the Year: Lost in Play, from Snapbreak Games.
Mac Game of the Year: Lies of P, from NEOWIZ.
Apple Arcade Game of the Year: Hello Kitty Island Adventure, from Sunblink.
Cultural Impact Winners:
Pok Pok from Pok Pok
Proloquo from AssistiveWare
Too Good To Go from Too Good To Go
Unpacking from Humble Bundle
Finding Hannah from Fein Games GmbH