The final Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 9-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through August, 16. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W

L

Pts

Pv

High

Low

1. Las Vegas (9)

26

10

108

2

1

1

2. Chicago

26

10

98

1

2

3

3. Connecticut

25

11

90

3

2

4

4. Seattle

22

14

81

4

3

5

5. Washington

22

14

73

5

4

5

6. Dallas

18

18

60

6

6

9

7. New York

16

20

55

10

6

7

8. Phoenix

15

21

45

8

8

8

9. Minnesota

14

22

35

7

7

10

10. Atlanta

14

22

30

9

9

10

11. Los Angeles

13

22

18

11

11

11

12. Indiana

5

31

9

12

12

12