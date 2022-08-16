The final Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 9-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through August, 16. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
W
L
Pts
Pv
High
Low
1. Las Vegas (9)
26
10
108
2
1
1
2. Chicago
26
10
98
1
2
3
3. Connecticut
25
11
90
3
2
4
4. Seattle
22
14
81
4
3
5
5. Washington
22
14
73
5
4
5
6. Dallas
18
18
60
6
6
9
7. New York
16
20
55
10
6
7
8. Phoenix
15
21
45
8
8
8
9. Minnesota
14
22
35
7
7
10
10. Atlanta
14
22
30
9
9
10
11. Los Angeles
13
22
18
11
11
11
12. Indiana
5
31
9
12
12
12