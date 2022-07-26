The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 11-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through July, 26. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W

L

Pts

Pv

High

Low

1. Chicago (11)

21

7

132

1

1

1

2. Las Vegas

20

8

118

2

2

3

3. Connecticut

19

9

113

4

2

3

4. Seattle

18

10

97

3

4

5

5. Washington

17

11

90

5

4

5

6. Atlanta

12

16

66

6

6

9

7. Los Angeles

12

15

58

9

6

11

8. Dallas

12

15

54

8

6

10

9. Phoenix

12

16

53

11

6

11

10. New York

10

17

37

9

7

11

11. Minnesota

10

19

29

7

7

11

12. Indiana

5

25

11

12

12

12