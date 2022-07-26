The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 11-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through July, 26. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
W
L
Pts
Pv
High
Low
1. Chicago (11)
21
7
132
1
1
1
2. Las Vegas
20
8
118
2
2
3
3. Connecticut
19
9
113
4
2
3
4. Seattle
18
10
97
3
4
5
5. Washington
17
11
90
5
4
5
6. Atlanta
12
16
66
6
6
9
7. Los Angeles
12
15
58
9
6
11
8. Dallas
12
15
54
8
6
10
9. Phoenix
12
16
53
11
6
11
10. New York
10
17
37
9
7
11
11. Minnesota
10
19
29
7
7
11
12. Indiana
5
25
11
12
12
12