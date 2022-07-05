The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 10-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through July, 5. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W

L

Pts

Pv

High

Low

1. Chicago (10)

15

5

120

1

1

1

2. Las Vegas

15

6

103

1

2

4

3. Connecticut

14

7

102

3

2

4

4. Seattle

13

8

91

5

2

5

5. Washington

13

10

82

4

4

6

6. Los Angeles

10

11

68

9

4

7

7. Atlanta

10

11

62

9

6

9

8. Minnesota

7

15

41

11

7

11

9. New York

8

12

36

6

8

10

10. Phoenix

9

14

35

8

8

11

11. Dallas

9

12

30

7

8

11

12. Indiana

5

17

10

12

12

12