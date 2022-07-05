The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 10-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through July, 5. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
W
L
Pts
Pv
High
Low
1. Chicago (10)
15
5
120
1
1
1
2. Las Vegas
15
6
103
1
2
4
3. Connecticut
14
7
102
3
2
4
4. Seattle
13
8
91
5
2
5
5. Washington
13
10
82
4
4
6
6. Los Angeles
10
11
68
9
4
7
7. Atlanta
10
11
62
9
6
9
8. Minnesota
7
15
41
11
7
11
9. New York
8
12
36
6
8
10
10. Phoenix
9
14
35
8
8
11
11. Dallas
9
12
30
7
8
11
12. Indiana
5
17
10
12
12
12