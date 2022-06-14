The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jun, 14. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W

L

Pts

Pv

High

Low

1. Las Vegas (12)

11

2

144

1

1

1

2. Connecticut

10

4

125

2

2

3

3. Chicago

9

4

123

3

2

5

4. Washington

9

6

107

4

3

6

5. Seattle

8

5

100

6

3

5

6. Atlanta

7

6

76

5

6

8

7. Phoenix

5

8

73

10

5

9

8. Dallas

6

7

62

6

6

9

9. New York

5

9

46

11

7

10

10. Los Angeles

5

8

44

8

8

10

11. Indiana

4

12

23

12

11

12

12. Minnesota

3

11

13

9

11

12