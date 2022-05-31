The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by an 11-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through May, 31. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W

L

Pts

Pv

High

Low

1. Las Vegas (11)

8

1

132

1

1

1

2. Connecticut

6

2

121

2

2

2

3. Washington

6

3

105

3

3

4

4. Chicago

4

3

95

4

3

6

5. Seattle

5

3

87

6

3

7

6. Dallas

5

3

78

5

5

7

7. Atlanta

5

3

73

7

5

8

8. Los Angeles

4

6

56

9

6

9

9. Indiana

3

7

37

11

8

11

10. Phoenix

2

6

32

8

9

11

11. Minnesota

2

7

31

10

9

11

12. New York

1

7

11

12

12

12