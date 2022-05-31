The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by an 11-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through May, 31. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
W
L
Pts
Pv
High
Low
1. Las Vegas (11)
8
1
132
1
1
1
2. Connecticut
6
2
121
2
2
2
3. Washington
6
3
105
3
3
4
4. Chicago
4
3
95
4
3
6
5. Seattle
5
3
87
6
3
7
6. Dallas
5
3
78
5
5
7
7. Atlanta
5
3
73
7
5
8
8. Los Angeles
4
6
56
9
6
9
9. Indiana
3
7
37
11
8
11
10. Phoenix
2
6
32
8
9
11
11. Minnesota
2
7
31
10
9
11
12. New York
1
7
11
12
12
12