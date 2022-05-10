The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 10-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through May, 10 all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
W
L
Pts
Pv
High
Low
1. Las Vegas (10)
2
0
120
1
1
1
2. Washington
2
0
96
2
2
6
3. Los Angeles
2
0
95
3
2
6
4. Seattle
1
1
90
5
2
5
5. Connecticut
0
1
75
4
2
8
6. Chicago
0
1
74
6
2
9
7. New York
1
0
70
7
4
9
8. Phoenix
0
1
50
10
7
9
9. Atlanta
1
0
45
8
6
11
10. Minnesota
0
2
31
9
8
11
11. Dallas
0
1
24
11
10
11
12. Indiana
0
2
10
12
12
12