The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 16-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep, 22 all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
W
L
Pts
Pv
High
Low
1. Connecticut (14)
26
6
168
1
1
1
2. Las Vegas
24
8
154
2
2
2
3. Minnesota
22
10
140
3
3
3
4. Seattle
21
11
123
5
4
5
5. Phoenix
19
13
115
4
4
5
6. Chicago
16
16
96
6
6
7
7. Phoenix
14
18
86
7
6
7
8. New York
12
20
68
10
8
10
9. Washington
12
20
51
8
9
10
10. Los Angeles
12
20
49
9
8
10
11. Atlanta
8
24
25
11
11
12
12. Indiana
6
26
17
12
11
12