The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 16-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep, 22 all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W

L

Pts

Pv

High

Low

1. Connecticut (14)

26

6

168

1

1

1

2. Las Vegas

24

8

154

2

2

2

3. Minnesota

22

10

140

3

3

3

4. Seattle

21

11

123

5

4

5

5. Phoenix

19

13

115

4

4

5

6. Chicago

16

16

96

6

6

7

7. Phoenix

14

18

86

7

6

7

8. New York

12

20

68

10

8

10

9. Washington

12

20

51

8

9

10

10. Los Angeles

12

20

49

9

8

10

11. Atlanta

8

24

25

11

11

12

12. Indiana

6

26

17

12

11

12