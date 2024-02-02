Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Jan. 26-Feb. 1, 2024

Orcas surface near a fishing boat in San Diego, prisoners work on a farm at the Louisiana State Penitentiary, and Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after a football game in Baltimore.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in North America published in the past week by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images