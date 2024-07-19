Tap the bookmark to save this article.

July 12-18, 2024

Soccer fans revel in their country's Copa America triumph after Argentina won their record 16th Copa America title, defeating Colombia 1-0.

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele has begun a program that offers 3 pupusas and a cup of coffee for the price of one dollar as part of a government crackdown to lower food prices.

Another 200 police officers from Kenya arrived in Haiti for a U.N.-backed mission led by the East African country to battle violent gangs that have taken over parts of the troubled Caribbean country.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca based in Mexico City.

___

