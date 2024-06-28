Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

June 21-27, 2024

People celebrated International Yoga Day on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro. Bolivian soldiers entered the presidential palace in what President Luis Arce called a coup attempt. A growing Indian community in Mexico makes it mark on the sport's popularity in the country over the past decade. People celebrate Pride in Quito, Ecuador.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP newsperson Fabiola Sánchez, based in Mexico City.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images