March 29 - April 4, 2024

Across Latin America, Roman Catholic faithful commemorated Good Friday with ceremonies re-enacting the crucifixion of Jesus. Venezuelans set effigies on fire as part of an Easter tradition, while zookeepers in Chile treated their animals to Easter eggs filled with snacks.

In the Mexican tourist city of Taxco, a mob brutally beat a woman to death because she was suspected of kidnapping and killing a young girl. And in Haiti, thousands of people have fled violence in the capital in recent weeks.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by photojournalist Rodigo Abd in Buenos Aires.

