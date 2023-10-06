Sept. 28 – Oct. 5, 2023

Demonstrators marched in remembrance of the 1968 Tlatelolco student massacre in Mexico City, In Panama migrants line up to take a boat on their way north, In Argentina, Gaston Togni of Defensa y Justicia, bleeds injured on the pitch after a rough play during a Copa Sudamericana, second leg semi-final soccer match against Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria, and in Cali, Colombia residents look at the wreckage of a Colombian Air Force aircraft that crashed in the city.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by Associated Press Photojournalist Martin Mejia in Lima, Peru.

