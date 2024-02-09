Feb. 2–8, 2024

A volcano in southwestern Iceland is erupting again, and farmers are taking their tractors on Europe's roads to protest EU policies and prices. Britain's King Charles III has begun treatment for cancer. Thousands of people are fleeing a conflict between government forces and M-23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Teams in the Africa Cup of Nations soccer tournament played the semifinals, where Ivory Coast and Nigeria advanced to the final.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by Rome-based photographer Alessandra Tarantino.

