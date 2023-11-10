Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Nov. 3–9, 2023

Germany commemorated the anniversary of Kristallnacht, the state opening of Parliament took place in London, and marches in solidarity with Palestinians took place in Nairobi and southern Turkey. In sports, Champions League football took place in Paris and Munich.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by photographer Petr Josek in Prague.

