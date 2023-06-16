June 9-15, 2023

Devastating floods in southern Ukraine prompted evacuations. Russians celebrated the Day of Russia, former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi's state funeral was held in Milan, and a boat carrying migrants capsized and sank off the coast of Greece. In the world of sports, Manchester City celebrated winning the Champions League soccer tournament.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Emilio Morenatti, chief photographer in Madrid.