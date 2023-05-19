Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

May 12-18, 2023

From elections in Turkey and the Champions League seminfinals, to floods in Italy and protests in Senegal, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Thanassis Stavrakis in Athens, Greece.

