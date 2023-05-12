May 5-11, 2023

From the war in Ukraine and Russia's celebration of Victory Day, to people fleeing fighting in Sudan and the coronation of U.K. King Charles III in London, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Gregorio Borgia in Rome.

