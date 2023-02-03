JAN. 27-FEB. 2, 2023

From the Pope's visit to Congo and South Sudan, to the Ski Flying World Cup in Austria and the presentation of Leopard 2 tanks in Germany, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Petros Karadjias in Nicosia.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com