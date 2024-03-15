Tap the bookmark to save this article.

March 8-14, 2024

Muslims in Indonesia and Indian-controlled Kashmir prayed at mosques to mark the holy month of Ramadan. China's annual political meetings closed at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Philippine activists marched on International Women's Day.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in the Asia-Pacific region made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

