Feb. 16-22, 2024

Farmers in India continue to protest over crop prices, Singapore hosts an international airshow, Tokyo's stock market surged to an all-time high, and Cambodian rice farmers get busy cooking sticky rice in bamboo for a post-harvest celebration while others are still picking their cassava.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in the Asia-Pacific region made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

