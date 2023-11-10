Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Nov. 3-9, 2023

Workers collected marigold flowers in India and trapped fish in Cambodia. Citizens protested the Israel-Hamas war in South Korea and Indonesia. Air pollution grayed skies in India. An assembly line robot killed a worker in South Korea. People mourned the dead following an earthquake in Nepal, and Britain's Prince William joined a dragon boat event in Singapore.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Hiro Komae in Tokyo.

