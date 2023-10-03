TORONTO — AP source: India tells Canada to remove 41 of its 62 diplomats in the country as ties worsen over murder allegation.
Most Read
-
Star Tribune eliminates editorial cartoonist position
-
Woman admits being high when pickup left street, killing former U athlete
-
Playoff edge? Twins vs. Blue Jays roster breakdown, series prediction
-
Climate change spiked heat that canceled Twin Cities Marathon, climatologist says
-
North Dakota state senator, his wife and 2 kids killed in Utah plane crash